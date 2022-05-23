Buhari appoints Nwabuoku as Accountant-General

The Federal Government has appointed Mr Anamekwe Nwabuoku as the acting Accountant General of the Federation.

Nwabuoku’s appointment was conveyed in a letter dated May 20th, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former aide, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed Nwabuoku’s appointment via his Twitter handle.

“Mr. Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku has been appointed to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, pending the outcome of the EFCC investigation of the suspended AGF, Ahmad Idris,” he said.

Nwabuoku is expected to carry out his duties in strict compliance with extant rules and observe the highest sense of professionalism.

His appointment followed the suspension of Ahmed Idris who is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating N80 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...