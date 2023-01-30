Buhari appoints Maj Gen S Ibrahim new NYSC DG

Search
The Acting Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC Christy Uba, has handed over to the newly appointed substantive Director General, Major Gen S. Ibrahim.

The ceremony was held at the NYSC NDHQ, Yakubu Gowon House in, Maitama, Abuja on Monday.

Mrs Uba assumed the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), taking over from the former DG, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah who President Muhammadu Buhari sacked.

Uba is the Director of Information and Communications Technology and the most senior directorate of the Corps at the time of Fadah’s sack.

President Buhari appointed Ibrahim as a substantive replacement for Fadah

He has now been sworn in as the 22nd DG of the Scheme.

Fadah assumed duty as the 20th head on May 18, 2022, succeeding Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

