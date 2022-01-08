Buhari appoints Gbajabiamila head of Nigeria’s AFCON delegation

President Muhammadu Buhari has assigned Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the leader of the Federal Government’s delegation to the 33rd African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

According to a letter addressed to the Speaker by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the delegation will convey Buhari’s message to the Super Eagles ahead of the tournament which kicks off on Sunday.

The Nigerian leader revealed that the gesture is expected to serve as a morale booster to the three-time African Champions who have been drawn against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

The letter read: “Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, The Speaker of the House of Representative, it is my privilege to convey the approval of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari of your appointment as Leader of the Federal Government Delegation;

“Leading the Nigerian Contingent to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Yaounde, Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

“The Delegation will convey the goodwill message of Mr. President to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“This will serve as a morale booster and further demonstrates the Federal Government’s support and commitment to the team during the tournament.

“The group stage matches of the Super Eagles have been scheduled to take place in Garova, Cameroon.

“Nigeria has been drawn to play in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau on the 11, 15 and 19 of January, respectively,

“For further details on your travel logistics to the AFCON, please contact the Permanent Secretary, FAYSD, Alhaji Ismalia Abubakar.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...