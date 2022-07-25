‘Buhari an absolute disgrace’ – Aisha Yesufu reacts to terrorists’ threat to kidnap president

Human rights activist and socio-political commentator, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the threat by terrorists to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yesufu described Buhari as an absolute disgrace, why wondering there was cowardly silence over the threat to kidnap the President.

In a tweet, the activist lamented that the terrorists were not under fire after threatening to kidnap Buhari.

Yesufu tweeted: “Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari is an absolute disgrace! Terrorists dared to say they will abduct the Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is cowardly silence everywhere.

“The terrorists are not currently under fire. Kai! What an utter waste of existence!”

The increasingly emboldened terrorists made the threat in a fresh video where they were captured flogging some of their captives, especially the male victims.

The victims were part of the 60 passengers abducted from the Abuja-Kaduna bound train on March 28, 2022.

Since the kidnapping, some of those kidnapped have been released, while others were still being held captive by the terrorists who are demanding the sum of N100m each for their release.

