Buhari aides, others get Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Niger Republic honoured a number of Nigerians on Wednesday as part of activities to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The awardees include two aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, two businessmen, and two governors. Notably, there was no Southerner on the list of prominent citizens recognized.

The awardees are Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant (Household and Domestic Affairs) to the President, and the State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

The businessmen are Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group; and Abdulsamad Rabi’u, President, BUA Group.

The state governors honoured are Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Mohammed Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

All were awarded the “Order of Merit of Niger” and “Great Master of National Awards”.

President Mohammed Bazoum noted that his country cherished Nigeria as one of its closest neighbours and friends.

Bazoum said the “Brother Nigerians” made great strides in increasing understanding between the two nations and are agents of social and economic development.

Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Kebbi Governor Abubakar Bagudu attended the event.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the awards were in recognition of the recipients’ roles in the promotion of better relations between the countries.

