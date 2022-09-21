Buhari @ 77th UNGA: Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2020, be addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

Buhari joins fellow world leaders to hold a high-level meeting to mark the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities

Equally important in the line of debate is the celebration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

Part of the President’s delegation includes Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Permanent Representatives of Nigeria to UN Prof. Tijani Muhammad-Bande, Minister of Finance Hajia Zainab Ahmed and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Sadia Umar Farouq.

Also present at the assembly is the Former Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido.

