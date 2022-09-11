Buckingham Palace announces date for Queen’s funeral

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Sept. 19.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96.

According to Buckingham Palace, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will hold in London at 11 a.m on Monday, Sept. 19.

The late monarch’s coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall starting on Wednesday, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

It is expected that either the Dean of Westminster or the Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior bishop of the Church of England, will lead the service.

Earlier, King Charles III has been formally proclaimed as the UK’s new monarch.

