BTS Star, Jin, Begins Mandatory Military Duty in South Korea

Jin has now started his compulsory military service in South Korea.

News about the mandatory service was confirmed by their management company Big Hit Music, which comes after years of speculation over whether the K-pop stars should be exempted due to their status as revered artists. The label said BTS plan to reconvene “around 2025, following their service commitment.”

Now, Jin has been captured rocking a buzzcut he received as he began his boot-camp training this week.

Before beginning his training, he joked about his new shaved head, saying it was “cuter than he thought.”

BTS’s performance director Sungdeuk Son reshared the photo of Jin on his Instagram, writing in Korean, “I hope you have a healthy trip and be a precious time in your life..”

Check him out:

