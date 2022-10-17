BTS Members Reveals They Will Join South Korean Military for Mandatory Service

BTS members have announced they will serve in the South Korean military, to fulfill an obligation for healthy men in the country.

This was confirmed by their management company Big Hit Music, which comes after years of speculation over whether the K-pop stars should be exempted due to their status as revered artists. The label said BTS plan to reconvene “around 2025, following their service commitment.”

Pitchfork adds that the members may pursue solo careers during their service period. Jin will enlist later this month.

And speaking about this, Park Jiwon, CEO of Big Hit parent company Hybe, said, according to The Associated Press: “Individual activities for several of the members are planned into the first half of 2023, and we have secured content in advance, which will enable BTS to continue their engagement with fans for the foreseeable future.”

