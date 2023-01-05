Brymo under fire for saying Igbos not ‘ripe’ for president

Nigerians on social media have criticized singer Olawale Olofooro, better known as Brymo, after making a remark regarding the possibility of an Igbo being elected president.

Brymo, who is a supporter of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stated that it is not wise to elect the former governor of Anambra Peter Obi as President this year.

The singer also noted that Obi will have to organise “his home front” to convince other regions that Nigeria will be safe in the hands of an Igbo man.

In response to a Labour Party supporter’s tweet, Brymo said, “Don’t respect my intelligence nor choices… you are trying to not accept a resolve… argue more then… pls …. It is not prudent to elect him yet, he may have to vividly organise his home front to lead rest of us… an Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer!”

The singer in another opinion stated that the Igbo presidency will remain a pipe dream as long as there is talk of Biafra in the South-East.

He also tweeted that he would rather have an ‘ailing president’ than vote Obi.

However, the comments did not go down well with Nigerians as they labelled the musician a tribal bigot and “Igbophobic.”

You r a tribal bigot!!! Damn so who says an igbo can’t be the president!! You had to mention that!???!! Nah nah! You weigh lesser than I place u bigot!! — Omayoza😘 (@O_omayoza) January 5, 2023

The region that is breeding boko haram and bandits can have presidency but the Igbos have to be tested with VP first to see if the region is safe. This guy must have sat under some teachers o — Atama DB (@DonSavio5) December 31, 2022

An Igbo VP first? So it’s a sin for an igbo to be president. Stick to making muddy tunes and stop disguising bigotry with fake intelligence — Weyimi B. Lube 𓃵 (@_weyimi) January 4, 2023

You are vividly saying IBOS are second class citizens in their own country? It's a shame for a youth like you to say that. — OMOAKA CHRISTOPHER (@leroikris) January 5, 2023

