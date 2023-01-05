Search
Emmanuel Offor
Brymo under fire for saying Igbos not ‘ripe’ for president

Politics

Nigerians on social media have criticized singer Olawale Olofooro, better known as Brymo, after making a remark regarding the possibility of an Igbo being elected president.

Brymo, who is a supporter of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stated that it is not wise to elect the former governor of Anambra Peter Obi as President this year.

The singer also noted that Obi will have to organise “his home front” to convince other regions that Nigeria will be safe in the hands of an Igbo man.

In response to a Labour Party supporter’s tweet, Brymo said, “Don’t respect my intelligence nor choices… you are trying to not accept a resolve… argue more then… pls …. It is not prudent to elect him yet, he may have to vividly organise his home front to lead rest of us… an Igbo VP first maybe to test the waters with the region is safer!”

The singer in another opinion stated that the Igbo presidency will remain a pipe dream as long as there is talk of Biafra in the South-East.

He also tweeted that he would rather have an ‘ailing president’ than vote Obi.

However, the comments did not go down well with Nigerians as they labelled the musician a tribal bigot and “Igbophobic.”

Celebrity

Uche Jombo's Dr Love Series is Coming This January

Uche Jombo is set to bring her 'Dr Love' series to a screen this January.
Celebrity

Angel Smith Scares Fans, Says She Wants to Jump Off A Bridge

Angel Smith scared fans and loved ones after she posted a  scary tweet on Wednesday, January 4.
Sports

Ronaldo risks FIFA wrath with Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo could go ahead and make his Al...
Sports

Chelsea legend slams 'clown' Arteta

Former Chelsea star, Chris Sutton has slammed Mikel Arteta...

