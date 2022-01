Britney Spears has shared two photos of herself completely naked on her Instagram

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” she captioned the post, which shows her covering her body with a heart and flower emoji.

This perhaps alludes to her freedom since the court terminated her 13-year conservatorship in November.

Ever since the court decision, Spears has suggested that she will no longer make music and now, she has shared an unprecedented photo that has got everyone talking.

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...