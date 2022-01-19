Britney Spears Says She Should Have Slapped Her Mum and Sisters in New Instagram Post

Britney Spears has been very vocal, refuting many claims made by her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears in her new memoir,

Reacting to a claim from her sister’s book, the singer said she wished she had slapped both her mother and her little sister across the face during the incident in question.

On Wednesday, Britney Spears detailed how she went back to her family home after breaking up with singer Justin Timberlake and found her then-12-year-old sister spending her days being served chocolate milkshakes and floating in the pool.

Jamie Lynn had been given her own show on Nickelodeon – Britney implied that the gig rode on her own coat-tails, writing: “How the hell does a 12-year-old land a Nickelodeon show?” She ends her description of what she recalls as entitled behaviour on her sister’s part by saying she should have been “strong enough” to slap both Jamie Lynn and their mother Lynne.

In another post, Britney Spears imagines Jamie Lynn in her place, writing, “I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself ‘do I matter?'”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...