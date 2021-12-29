Britney Spears Says ‘Not Doing My Music Anymore Is My Way of Saying F*ck You’

Britney Spears has been freed from her conservatorship and has now said she will no longer make music, that this is her way of flipping the bird at those who persecuted her.

The popstar said this in a post on Instagram: “So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do my music anymore…that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!”

She continued, “They really hurt me! Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck You,’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

It is worthy to note that during her 13-year conservatorship, which began in 2008, she was tied to a harsh schedule, which found her releasing a handful of albums and consistently performing.

Now, in her post, she said the way she coped with this was by having an “‘everything’s totally fine’ approach” because she “didn’t want to cause conflict,” adding that she remained “nice, fake” but was “absolutely screaming inside.”

“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable!” Spears wrote. “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs. … I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas. … and every time I asked, I was told, ‘No’! It was a setup to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fans to see.”

She said a lot more.

