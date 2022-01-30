Britney Spears Says Her Sister Jamie Lynn is ‘Making Money Off Me’ With Book

Britney Spears is calling out her sister one more time again, accusing the writer of making money off her name.

Jamie is currently promoting her book, Things I Should Have Said amid which Britney sees as questionable timing.

“National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” Britney wrote. “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bullshit !!!”

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me,” Britney wrote. “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!!”

She said a lot more.

Read:

