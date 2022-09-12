Britney Spears Says ‘A Huge Part’ of Her ‘Died’ Due to Estrangement From Sons

Brtiney Spears has shared how deeply the estrangement from her sons hurt her.

Recall that earlier this month, her son Jayden Federline (15) and ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed in a British ITV documentary that they have distanced themselves from the singer.

She addressed Jayden’s comments in an Instagram post last week, and now has shared more about how she feels about the situation.

“I used to have my kids, at one point, more than Kevin,” she explained in a voice note. “People don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative, but when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70% of the time. Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died.”

She continued, “Like literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy, they were my everything … that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, did my heart just stop beating?’ Honestly, I don’t understand how it’s just so easy for them just to cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

See her note:

