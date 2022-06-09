Britney Spears Reportedly Set to Wed Fiancé Sam Asghari’s Today

Britney Spears is reportedly set to walk down the aisle with her longtime partner and fiancé, Sam Asghari on Thursday, June 9, 2022

According to a new report, by TMZ the pop star, 40, will marry Asghari in a ceremony in front of about 100 guests.

Britney who has been sharing details of her life on Instagram and living it up since the termination of her conservatorship in November, who has quite frankly been living her best life since the termination of her conservatorship in November, is expected to have around 100 people at the ceremony, most of which will be their closest friends and family members.

While Britney has made it no secret that she’s not on good terms with her family, sources say she did invite her brother Bryan, who is making the trip to support his sister on her big day. But every other relative on Brit’s side — including her mother, father, and sister, Jamie Lynn — won’t be there for obvious reasons.

Seeing that her dad Jamie Spears has been snubbed and won’t be giving his daughter away, it remains unclear who Britney plans on doing the honours.

Furthermore, she hasn’t mentioned a word about her upcoming nuptials on social media, but the mother-of-two did appear to have hinted at a possible wedding in a video she posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

