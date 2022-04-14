Britney Spears Raves About Pregnancy Sex, Says It’s Great!

Britney Spears is having the best sex of her life while pregnant with her and Sam Asghari’s first child together.

The pop princess who is expecting her third child, gave an insight into life as a pregnant woman in a very lengthy Instagram post she made on Wednesday, April 13.

Spears Raves about having pregnancy sex with fiancé, Sam Asghari and called it the best sex of her life. She admitted that ‘sex is great when you’re pregnant’.

She also spoke about a number of other things on the pregnancy journey including instincts and mindfulness and did not fail to mention how the media “destroyed” her when she was pregnant with her older children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline.

She spoke about her love for make-up, raising her two sons, her own mother’s parenting style a d lots more.

“I reeled it in came back to reality and realized becoming a makeup junkie isn’t so bad!!! It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years!!!.”

“It’s time for me to indulge into thinking… books… makeup… classic movies… great conversation… and the best sex ever!!! Sex is great when you’re pregnant.

“My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24. I thought about it last night … I was a baby raising 2 babies with 17 cars outside my house !!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I didn’t even know how to dress or fix my hair !!! I was clueless and I wasn’t the brightest bulb on the tree either !!!

Britney Spears also put forward the idea of doing a podcast, writing that when she woke up this morning, she asked herself:

“Do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy???” And I mean it!!!’

She also joked that she doesn’t want to be “an angry pregnant person eating donuts” every morning. “Then I thought about it … It’s going to be ok !!!” she added. “Just be me and stop trying so hard !!!”

Britney Spears’ third child comes five months after she was released from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years. The news was especially emotional for the “Lucky” singer considering how, during an emotional testimony at a conservatorship hearing on June 23, 2021, she recalled how she was allegedly being forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant.

