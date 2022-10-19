Britney Spears Posts New Nude Selfie After Her Sons Begged Her to Stop

Britney Spears has refused to let anyone, including her children, stop her from living her life the way she wants.

Only one week ago, the singer deleted her account after slamming her parents, and now she has taken to her Twitter to share a nude photo of herself in bed.

“I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y’ !!!!” she tweeted.

And this comes weeks after her ex Kevin Federline said their sons, Jayden and Preston, choose “not to see her” because of her nude posts.

Federline told The Daily Mail. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” K-Fed said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

See her recent post:

I have a premiere for a movie this week “THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY“ !!!! pic.twitter.com/WjhMoiybxO — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 19, 2022

