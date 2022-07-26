Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Britney Spears Posts and Deletes Alleged Messages She Sent to Her Mother From Mental Health Facility

Britney Spears continues to share details of all the ordeal she endured throughout her career.

The pop star took to her Instagram to share an alleged text exchange with her mother Lynne during her 2019 stay at a mental health facility.

“It’s a little different with proof,” Spears wrote in the since-deleted post, per BuzzFeed News. “Here are my text messages to my mom in that place 3 years ago … I show it because there was no response.”

She further posted interactions with a “friend from home” who she identified as “Jansen,” and her former court-appointed lawyer Sam Ingham.

It is worthy to remember that the New York Times obtained court records, in which Britney Spears tried to terminate her conservatorship, stating that she was forced to stay at a mental health facility in 2019.

Now, in the messages Spears shared and deleted on Instagram, she appears to question the dosage amount of an antipsychotic drug Seroquel admistered to her, which is used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She asserts Seroquel is “WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium.”

“I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach,” Spears wrote, adding, “I feel like he’s trying to kill me.”

