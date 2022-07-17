Britney Spears Flexes Her Vocals, Does Remix of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears is showing off her vocal prowess for the first time in a long time.

The singer who has been very active on Instagram since she ended her conservatorship, shared visited of herself singing as she worked on her laundry.

Spears admitted that it had been a while she showed off her singing, especially because of the circumstances surrounding her conservatorship.

She treated fans to a remix of her hit song, ‘Baby One More Time’and revealed she requested for this for 14 year but was denied by her team.

