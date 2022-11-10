Britney Spears Disses Millie Bobby Brown After Actress Said She’ll Like to Play Singer in a Film

Britney Spears has a response for actress Millie Bobby Brown who wishes to play the singer in a film.

Recall that in her chat on the Drew Barrymore Show, the Stranger Things actress was asked to share “something on your bucket list as a producer and a filmmaker.” And she mentioned Spears.

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” Brown told Barrymore. “Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you, it’s like I see the scramble for words, and I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way—and hers only.”

Apparently, Britney Spears wasn’t pleased with this response.

Posting on her Instagram, Spears said:

“Good news, good news!!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away…but guess what!!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again!!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life…dude I’m not dead!!! Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead…I guess my family is going to lock their doors now.”

See the full response:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...