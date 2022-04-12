Britney Spears Announces She’s Pregnant: ‘I Am Having a Baby’

Britney Spears has taken to her social media to confirm she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asghari wrote. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

In her announcement, Spears said: I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️…I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby 👶🏼.”

Spears continued that she “got a little more food pregnant.” She even suspected that there could be two babies “in there,” which she wrote might make her “lose it.”

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have,” Britney wrote. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression…I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔…women didn’t talk about it back then…some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her…but now women talk about it everyday…thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬…This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕!!!”

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...