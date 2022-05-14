Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Lost Their Baby

Britney Spears has unfortunately lost the child she was expecting with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

The pop singer who excitedly shared the news that they were expecting a baby back in March after getting out from under her conservatorship has taken to Instagram to share the sad news.

Britney Spears posted a joint statement from herself and Asghari where she revelaed that they lost the pregnancy in the early months and maybe should have waited until they were farther along before sharing the news.

The tragic loss will however not be a deterrent for the couple who are still very much looking forward to expanding their family.

