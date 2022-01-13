British Vogue Debuts Groundbreaking All Black, All African Cover: Check it Out

British Vogue has done what other high-fashion white-owned magazine has never been able to do: they have spotlighted 9 young women models who are “Redefining What It Is To Be A Model.”

The models featured in this all Black, all African cover include Adut Akech, Anok, Nyagua, Janet Jumbo, Maty Fall, and more.

Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief and European editorial director, explained the inspiration behind shooting this cover: “I saw all these incredible models from across Africa who were just so vivacious and smart. These girls are redefining what it is to be a fashion model.”

He adds that this is well overdue. “You know, fashion tends to follow waves. We’ve had the Brazilian wave. We had the Dutch wave, the Russian wave, the Eastern European wave… And while, in the last decade, the Black model has come to prominence, I love that we are finally giving more space to African beauty.”

