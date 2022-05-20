British Tiktoker Undergoes Surgery After Vibrator Stuck in Her Butts

A British TikToker had to undergo surgery after a vibrator got stuck in her butts.

She had to switch her account to private after the story-time went viral where she discussed accidentally getting a 3 inch vibrating sex toy stuck in her bum.

The user shared how she could not attend the hospital when the item was initially misplaced because her kids were sleeping. Although she tried to get some rest, the toy continued to buzz inside her throughout the night.

When she attended the hospital the next morning, doctors tried to remove the toy with their hands before concluding that surgery was needed.

When the woman woke up from surgery, she saw the toy in a plastic bag beside her and it still worked!

