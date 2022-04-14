British MP Imran Ahmad Khan Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Boy

Imran Ahmad Khan has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Per Complex, the Conservative MP for Wakefield reportedly sexually assaulted the 15-year-old boy after giving him alcohol at a party in 2008. Now, he has been found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court.

While he didn’t comment on the court ruling, his legal team said he would be appealing.

Meanwhile, the unnamed victim said his allegations were not “taken very seriously” when he first brought them to the Conservative party press office in December 2019.

“I explained this and said: ‘He sexually assaulted me when I was a child, when I was 15,’” the victim said. The complainant said the woman he spoke to sounded “shocked” and passed him on to someone else who asked if he had any “proof” of the allegations. “I said ‘Yes, there’s a police report’, and she said, ‘Well …’, and that was it. I said, ‘I’m going to the police’, and she said, ‘Well, you do that.’”

Reacting to this, a Conservative party HQ spokesperson said: “We have found no record of this complaint.”

Several days after the allegations were brought to the party press office, the Conservatives won a huge Commons majority, stripping seats from the ‘red wall’ that were once considered Labour strongholds in northern England and the Midlands. Khan played a significant role in that, becoming Wakefield’s first Conservative MP since 1932. Soon after the election, the victim brought his allegations to police.

The MP reportedly tried to block the press from reporting on the case after the victim took him to court. But then, other people came forward to share their own stories of how he sexually assaulted them.

The was suspended from the conservative party in June 2021 and now has been expelled compelled.

Khan will be sentenced at a later date, and if his sentence exceeds 12 months, he will automatically be disqualified from being an MP.

