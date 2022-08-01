British Council fetes 110 outstanding Nigerian Students

The British Council, Nigeria, in collaboration with Cambridge University Press and Assessment has recognised outstanding 110 students from 45 Nigerian schools.

The beneficiaries got 157 Outstanding Cambridge Learner awards following their excellent performance in the June and November 2021 Cambridge examination series.

The prestigious honours covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS & A Levels.

Winners include 11 students from eight schools that obtained highest marks globally in subjects comprising Sociology, Information & Communication Technology and Business Studies in the ‘Top in the World’ honour, Guardian writes.

Cambridge International also granted 81 ‘Top in Nigeria’ awards to learners who achieved the highest standard mark in their country for a single subject, 57 ‘High Achievement’ awards and eight ‘Best Across’ awards to students who attained the highest cumulative total standard marks in a number of subjects.

Speaking during the event at the weekend in Lagos, Country Manager for Cambridge University Press & Assessment Nigeria, Vitalis Nwaogu, told the beneficiaries that their qualifications, “will give you new opportunities. Some of which will lead you into universities, some will lead you into jobs and others may lead you to exciting new ventures yet unknown.”

The Lagos Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, observed that the awards reflect the greatness embodied in the lives of the children.

One of the British Council Partner Schools also received recognition for specific impacts it has made in key areas like exemplifying best practice policies for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Child Protection (EDI) and evidence of contributions that had result on upward mobility for employees.

Director Examinations, British Council Nigeria, Marniee Nottingham, said the EDI was to check prejudice and discrimination.

The Country Director, Lucy Pearson, expressed satisfaction.

Relatedly, PENCKERS School has excelled in the Cambridge Checkpoint Examinations.

Addressing the yearly graduation of the institution at the weekend in Lagos, the director, Sheikh Faisal Zuglool, pledged that the citadel of learning would sustain its high-flying status.

He said: “Following this tradition of excellence, PENCKERS School has been the recipient of several awards and commendations, just last year 2021, we won the first prize winner of Lagos State Art Exhibition and this year, we won the 2022 West African Quality and Excellence Awards.”

