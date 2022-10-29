Brighton hammer Chelsea, Spurs fightback to edge Bournemouth

Graham Potter endured a nightmare return to Amex Stadium as Brighton thrashed Chelsea 4-1 to claim a first victory under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Leandro Trossard’s calm finish put the home side in front after Thiago Silva – who had already produced two goalline clearances to deny the Seagulls – surrendered possession cheaply in his own half.

Two own goals extended Brighton’s lead before the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting through his own net from a Solly March corner before Trevoh Chalobah slid Pervis Estupinan’s low cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kai Havertz nodded in Conor Gallagher’s exquisite cross to give the visitors hope two minutes after the interval, but a second-half Chelsea recovery failed to materialise.

Pascal Gross capped a miserable afternoon for Potter and his players with a close-range finish after Edouard Mendy – who had replaced the injured Arrizabalaga at half-time – parried Julio Enciso’s shot into the German’s path..

The victory lifts De Zerbi’s side up to seventh, while Chelsea stay fifth after suffering their first defeat after a run of nine unbeaten under Potter.

Tottenham fought back from two goals down against Bournemouth to earn a much-needed 3-2 victory.

Wales international Kieffer Moore, making a rare start, swept the Cherries ahead following a flowing counter attack.

His second was more about guts than guile as he outmuscled Emerson Royal to meet Adam Smith’s cross with a powerful header which went in off the bar.

Spurs rarely threatened before Ryan Sessegnon narrowed the gap with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

That sparked a shift of momentum and Spurs levelled when home keeper Mark Travers made an unconvincing attempt at claiming a corner, allowing Ben Davies to head in from Ivan Perisic’s delivery.

Spurs continued to press and were rewarded when Rodrigo Bentancur reacted quickest to sweep in from another set-piece.

