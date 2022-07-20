Bridgerton Season 3 Officially Begins Filming

Fans of Bridgerton can start anticipating Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

The Shonda Rhimes series for the giant streaming app officially begun filming on Wednesday, July 20.

The official Instagram page of the show, @bridegrtononetflix announced this via its page, posting a video of cast members on set.

“I spy the makings of a new social season. By looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway.”

The season 3 of Bridgerton is set to focus on the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...