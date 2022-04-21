Thursday, April 21, 2022
Bridgerton Season 2 Surpasses Season 1 in Netflix All Time Ranking

Things just keep getting better with Shonda Rhimes’ historical romance series, Bridgerton and the numbers prove it.

The season 2 of the highly acclaimed serries which features the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma has surpassed the season 1 which followed the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Duke Simon Basset, on Netflix’s all time ranking of most popular TV series (English).

According to reports, Season 2 takes the number 1 spot on the ranking, surpassing Season one after garnering a total of 627,110,000 hours in the first 28 days after its release while season 1 garnered 625,490,000 hours of viewing in the first 28 days after its release.

 

