Brentford mock United after derby demolition at City

Brentford took to Twitter to troll Manchester United following a dismal showing in the Manchester derby that saw the Red Devils lose 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City ended a dominant first half with a 4-0 lead thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, both of whom went on to score hat-tricks.

Following the 4-0 halftime score, Brentford reminded United fans about their own demolition job of Erik ten Hag’s side earlier in the season.

United’s first away game of the season saw the 20-time Premier League champions 4-0 down after 45 minutes, just the second time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

And posting on Twitter, Brentford’s official account rejoiced at the 4-0 interval scoreline as they drew similarities between themselves and the Premier League champions.

The social media humbling from another Premier League side clearly infuriated United fans that were reeling from their team’s on-pitch performance with one supporter replying: ‘Where’s your Premier League title?’.

Others cut a more downtrodden air admitting that United are now a ‘laughing stock’.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbeumo put Brentford in control when the two side’s met in August as Thomas Frank masterminded his team to a stunning victory.

Just over a month later, United again found themselves four goals behind at the break as City showed their class in the Manchester derby.

Victory for Guardiola’s side saw City reduce the gap between themselves and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to just one point, while United remain sixth in the standings, nine points off top spot.

