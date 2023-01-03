Search
Brentford manager hails ‘incredible Bees’ after victory over Liverpool

Sports

Brentford manager Thomas Frank praised his “incredible” players after their impressive victory over Liverpool.

The Bees won 3-1 at the Community Stadium to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches.

Frank and his players celebrated with their supporters at full-time, the victory moving Brentford up to seventh place in the table.

“What a night! I can’t praise the players enough, they are incredible,” Frank told BBC Sport after the match.

“The attitude, effort, hard work and togetherness – everything they put together to beat a team like Liverpool.”

Brentford’s opening goal came when Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net after 19 minutes.

Liverpool conceded twice more from corners in the first half but both goals were ruled out for offside, before Yoane Wissa eventually made it 2-0.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got one back for Liverpool after the break, then Bryan Mbeumo netted a third for the hosts late on to confirm victory after Darwin Nunez also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Brentford’s victory came despite key forward and top scorer Ivan Toney being unavailable after picking up a knee injury in the win over West Ham.

