Monday, September 5, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears During 6-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival

Brendan Fraser is getting all the flowers he deserves.

The actor has made a magnificent return to Hollywood, thanks to his performance in “The Whale,” which earned him a six-minute standing ovation after its screening at the Venice Film Festival.

From the clip shared on social media, the actor is seen teary-eyed as the audience applauded him.

The movie focuses on Fraser’s character, Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Watch the video:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: