Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears During 6-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival

Brendan Fraser is getting all the flowers he deserves.

The actor has made a magnificent return to Hollywood, thanks to his performance in “The Whale,” which earned him a six-minute standing ovation after its screening at the Venice Film Festival.

From the clip shared on social media, the actor is seen teary-eyed as the audience applauded him.

The movie focuses on Fraser’s character, Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Watch the video:

The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...