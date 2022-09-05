Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears During 6-Minute Standing Ovation for ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival

Brendan Fraser is getting all the flowers he deserves.
The actor has made a magnificent return to Hollywood, thanks to his performance in “The Whale,” which earned him a six-minute standing ovation after its screening at the Venice Film Festival.
From the clip shared on social media, the actor is seen teary-eyed as the audience applauded him.
The movie focuses on Fraser’s character, Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.
Watch the video:
The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ZZ0vbFX7Rl
— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 4, 2022