Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Reportedly Now Engaged After 4 Years Together

Congratulations to Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin!

According to People, Song was recently seen in Beverly Hills with a massive ring on her left hand, which sparked speculation of an engagement. And while the private couple hasn’t confirmed this to the public, the outlet believes that they are perhaps engaged.

The duo met while filming Changeland in Thailand and by 2017, they were seen together at a restaurant in Los Angeles, leading people to believe that they were dating.

They have rarely talked about their relationship, however, Culkin opened up on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast about his desire to “make some babies” with Song.

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, per People. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

They welcomed their first child Dakota, last year. Their baby is named after his sister who died after being struck by a car in 2008.

