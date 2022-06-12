Brekete Radio ends N20bn crowdfunding as ASUU rejects offer

The Brekete Family Programme, a reality radio and television talk show has suspended its proposed N20 billion ASUU Crowd Intervention Fund aimed at resolving the lingering crisis between the union and the Federal Government.

Ahmed Isa, Ordinary President of Brekete Family Programme, suspended the intervention fund in Abuja on Saturday during a live programme after the officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), led by Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke dissociated itself from the intervention.

Isa urged the union not to hold the government to ransom as its members were not ready to listen to the voice of peace, mediation and reconciliation, urging the government to take necessary action against them.

He expressed concern for the suspension of the fund, especially as a donation of N50 million was received in the studio from Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and many Nigerians was also willing to contribute to the fund.

He said that the target was to raise N20 billion so that people of integrity would be nominated as trustees.

According to him, the money will be handed over to the trustees, who will, in turn, give it to the Federal Government for onward transfer to the union to end the lingering strike.

The President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke had earlier said that the name of the union should not be used to raise funds as its demands were for the generality of the university system.

Osodeke said that the decision to dissociate from the intervention fund was because decisions made at the union level was from bottom to top, hence members would have to resolve whether they agree or not.

