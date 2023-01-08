Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKNG: Herdsmen kidnap train passengers in Edo

News

The Edo State Police Command on Saturday night announced that scores of travellers waiting to board a train from Igueben in Igueben Local Government Area of the state to Warri in Delta State, were kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

The Command, in a press statement endorsed by its spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, at about 9.55pm, stated that the incident happened at about 4.00pm on Saturday.

According to the statement, the suspected herdsmen, who were armed with AK 47 rifles, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before herding unspecified number of intending travellers into the bush.

In the process, some of the passengers, the Command added, sustained bullet wounds, just as it assured that bush combing and rescue operations had begun to rescue those that were kidnapped.

The text of the statement reads:

“This is to inform the gentlemen of the press that today, 7th of January, 2023 at about 1600hrs, unspecified number of Herdsmen armed with AK 47 riffles attacked the train station at Igueben, Edo State and kidnapped unspecified number of passengers who were waiting to board the train to Warri.

“The kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping some passengers left some persons with bullet wounds. The Area Commander Irrua, DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of crime with members of Edo State Security Network, local vigilante, and hunter with a view to protect the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush Combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further development will be communicated.”

Latest

Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Celebrity

Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

0
Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.
Celebrity

Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

0
Edwin Chiloba's romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder
Celebrity

UK Government to Partner with Burna Boy for Next Lagos Concert

0
The UK government was reportedly very impressed with the success of Burna Boy's ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ January 1 show, despite numerous online and offline complaint from attendees.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Celebrity

Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

0
Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.
Celebrity

Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

0
Edwin Chiloba's romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder
Celebrity

UK Government to Partner with Burna Boy for Next Lagos Concert

0
The UK government was reportedly very impressed with the success of Burna Boy's ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ January 1 show, despite numerous online and offline complaint from attendees.
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Split A Second Time

0
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up again for the second time.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Read more

Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.
Read more

Partner of Murdered Gay Rights Activist, Edwin Chiloba Arrested for His Murder

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Edwin Chiloba's romantic partner has been arrested over his gruesome murder
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: