The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mr Mahdi Gusau has been impeached.

Mr Gusau was impeached during plenary on Wednesday shortly after the House of Assembly received the report of the committee set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate the allegations against him.

Gusau has been under fire from the House and his principal, Governor Bello Matawalle, following the latter’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last year.

More to follow…

