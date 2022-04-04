BREAKING: Zamfara Commissioner’s son shot dead

The son of DIG Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe (rtd), Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara, has been shot dead.

Tsafe’s son alongside three others were killed when bandits invaded Tsafe town, headquarters of Tsafe local government area of the state, on Sunday night.

The bandits believed to be fleeing military operations in some parts of the states are gradually turning parts of Tsafe local government to their new safe havens.

Residents told Daily Trust that the criminals clad in military uniforms stormed Shiyar Namada area close to the commissioner’s residence and opened fire on people.

“Some residents who had earlier spotted them mistook them as security operatives on routine patrol. Some of them didn’t bother to raise alarm”

“The commissioner’s son, alongside some other people were seated at the frontage of DIG Ibrahim Mamman Tsafe’s residence during iftar when suddenly the armed men showed up and started firing at every one on sight.

“During the attack most people observing Tarawih prayer in several mosques around the area and residents had to flee to safety. The armed men later withdrew into the forest. As I’m talking to you I’m at the Waziri’s residence where preparations for their funeral are underway,” a resident simply identified as Umar said.

Some residents said that the attack might be reprisal as a suspected bandit, who was seen at the outskirt of the town last Friday, was beheaded by the local vigilante otherwise known as Yan Sakai.

