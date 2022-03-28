Breaking: Will Smith Punches Chris Rock in the Face at the Oscars!

Will Smith just swung a mean punch into Chris Rock’s face at the Oscars and we have the video!

The drama started after Chris Rock took the stage to speak at the event and decided to make jokes about Jada Pinkett-Smith that her husband Will Smith, apparently, didn’t find funny. So, Will bounded up the stage and swung Chris a shock punch in the face, then returned to his seat.

Then Will Smith yelled: “keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” as Chris Rock took a moment to collect himself, yelling, “Wow!”

This is not some joke, seriously. This is a historical moment.

Watch it!

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

