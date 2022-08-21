BREAKING: Usyk beats Joshua again to retain titles

Anthony Joshua’s bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ended in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produced a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a clash billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, a spirited Joshua showed some aggressiveness and intent but could not match the brilliance and ring savviness of the Ukrainian.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk, while a third judge gave it 115-113 to the challenger. While there were some close rounds, Usyk was the deserved winner.

Joshua suffers back-to-back defeats to Usyk, with the Ukrainian retaining the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles he won in London last September.

At the end of the fight, the challenger picked up two of Usyk’s belts, dropped them on the floor and strode towards the dressing room, before turning round and getting back into the ring.

“Usyk is one hell of a fighter. That’s just emotion,” he said. “If you knew my story, you’d understand the passion. I’m not an amateur boxer. I was going to jail and I got bail and I started training.

“It shows the passion we put into this. For this guy to beat me tonight, it shows the levels of hard work he must have put in, so please give him a round of applause as heavyweight champion of world.”

AJ, 32, had success in the fight – and enjoyed his best round in the ninth, charging Usyk down and unlading a flurry of punches, reminiscent of the Joshua of old.

But such is the brilliance of Usyk, he came back fighting in the 10th round and was landing clean blow after blow. Usyk landed a five-punch combination, and Joshua became a sitting duck.

Joshua fatigued and Usyk took full advantage in the championship rounds.

