BREAKING: Umahi remains as Ebonyi Governor after victory at Appeal Court

An Appeal Court in Enugu on Friday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, from office.

The suit sought Umahi’s removal from office because he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The suit was filed by the APC governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Soni Ogbuoji and running mate, Justin Mbam.

Recently, an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo had sacked Umahi, Igwe and 17 lawmakers in the state for dumping the PDP to the APC.

But, on February 28, 2022, a High Court sitting in Abakaliki struck out the same suit

Justice A.O Belgore dismissed the suit for being inconsistent with the constitution and extant laws of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...