BREAKING: UK recession to hit 11% as economy enters recession till 2024

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its interest rate 0.75 percentage points, the biggest increase in 33 years, to fight inflation set to peak around 11 percent in recession-hit Britain.

The BoE voted to lift borrowing costs to three percent, the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis and said Britain was in a recession set to last until the mid-2024.

This comes as new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to fix the mistakes made by his predecessor Liz Truss that forced her out of office following a record short stint.

