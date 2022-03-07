BREAKING: Two civilians charged with Abba Kyari plead guilty to dealing in drugs

Two civilians charged with suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and four other policemen – Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne – have pleaded guilty to importing 21.35kilogrammes of cocaine.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne, who are charged in counts five, six and seven of the eight-count charge, pleaded guilty when the charge was read to them a moment ago.

Umeibe, while pleading guilty, also prayed the court to have mercy on him.

Other defendants in the case, DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba, Inspector John Nuhu pleaded not guilty in respect of counts one, two, three, four and eight.

Details Shortly…

