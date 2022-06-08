BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC Presidential Primary

The former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been announced winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary elections.

Tinubu garnered half of the total votes to beat his major opponents, the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

About 2,322 delegates from across the country had stormed Eagles Square, Abuja, to elect the flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

While Tinubu got 1,299 votes, his major opponents, the former Governor of Rivers State and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo secured 292 and 216 votes respectively.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan got 140 votes while the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello scored 42 votes.

Hence Tinubu will face the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other party candidates to battle for the nation’s top job in the 2023 elections.

