Sunday, July 10, 2022
BREAKING: Tinubu picks Shettima as running-mate

The All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Bola Tinubu has reportedly confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, Vanguard writes.

Meanwhile, News Agency of Nigeria also reported that the vice presidential candidate will be unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State later on Sunday.

Shettima, the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District, was a former two-term Governor of Borno State.

The reports comes after Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, announced that Tinubu has settled for a Muslim running-mate, despite the huge outcry over the matter.

More to follow…

