BREAKING: Tinubu, Osinbajo, only aspirants left in APC Primaries – Sen Gaya

The number of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants has been trimmed down to two in a stunning new development.

It is understood that the last two men standing are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This was made known by Senator Kabiru Gaya while speaking with ChannelsTV at the Eagles Square, venue of the APC special convention.

Gaya disclosed further that Senator Ken Nnamani and two other aspirants have stepped down for Osinbajo, saying that they would officially make it known when the primary starts properly.

This comes after the party’s Northern governors on Tuesday (Today) submitted five names to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration namely: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Umahi, and Kayode Fayemi.

