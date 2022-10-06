BREAKING: Tinubu finally returns to Nigeria [Video]

The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after 12 days in the United Kingdom.

This was made known by his presidential campaign spokesperson of the APC, Festus Keyamo (SAN) who posted a video of him alighting from the airplane.

Tinubu’s absence in the country has sparked several reactions as some claimed he is critically ill and unfit to run for the top office in the land.

His followers however insist that the former Lagos State Governor has all it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Check out the clip shared by Keyamo on Twitter below…

The Eagle has landed!!! 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/1cLvNev0zj — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) October 6, 2022

