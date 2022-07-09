BREAKING: Terrorists release 7 more Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Terrorists have released another seven of the kidnap victims of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train.

LeadershipNG reports those released on Saturday include Bosede Olurotimi, Abubakar Zubairu, Alhassan Sule and Sadiq Ango Abdullahi.

Other lucky passengers were Muhammad Daiyabu Paki, Aliyu Usman and the only foreign national of Pakistani origin, Dr. Muhammad Abuzar Afzal.

Their release comes days after terrorists suspected to be ISWAP insurgents invaded the Kuje correctional centre effected the escape of 64 terrorists, among other suspects.

Intelligence sources claimed the terrorists involved in the daredevil prison break in the nation’s capital were of the same group that derailed the Abuja-Kaduna train.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...