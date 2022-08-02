BREAKING: Terrorists release 5 more Kaduna Train Victims

Five hostages who were taken on March 28 aboard an Abuja-Kaduna train have been freed by terrorists.

A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu, confirmed that the victims were released today Tuesday, August 2nd.

He gave the names of the five released hostages as Names of the five victims as Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, who is medical at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Claiming he played a prominent role in the release of the train victims, Mamu said he has backed out due to threats to his life, personal integrity and lack of support from the Federal Government.

So far, 27 victims have regained their freedom. With the release of the five victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 35.

It is however not clear if any money was paid to the terrorists to release their abducted victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...