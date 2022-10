The Nigerian Army has said that there is an attempt by fleeing bandits and other terrorists to attack Lagos and take over the economic nerve centre of the country.

A Daily Sun report on Tuesday quoted the force said intelligence reports as indicating also that cult groups are planning to take over some key areas of the state, including, Oworonshoki, Apapa, Surulere, Ajao estate, Mushin, and Ojo.

More to follow…

